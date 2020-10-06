Carroll County Public Schools gets passing grade from state superintendent ahead of hybrid learning

“We had known that career and tech was a group that we really felt like if it didn’t have that hands-on involvement in learning, it was important for our students," Lockard said. "Visiting classrooms today, you see some students here and some students online joining in the learning as well. We have a little over 400 students participating on any given day. ... We’ve been pleased with how we’ve been able to do that. It’s been a good learning experience for us as we look to expand.”