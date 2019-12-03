In the 2019 Maryland school ratings released Tuesday, 21 public schools in Carroll County stayed at the same rating and four improved, but 12 lost one star of five.
Out of 38 schools in the Carroll County Public Schools system, about 92% achieved a four- or five-star rating, slightly down from 95% in 2018, the first year star ratings were used to assess Maryland’s public schools.
In total, 35 of the 38 Carroll public schools are rated four or five stars this year, down slightly from 36 last year.
However, 12 Carroll schools saw a drop of one star off of their 2018 rating. In 2018, only The Gateway School and Flexible Student Support were below four stars. This year, Westminster’s West Middle and East Middle schools fell to a three-star rating.
Four Carroll schools raised up a star level. Eldersburg and Winfield elementary schools raised from four to five stars, the highest possible rating. Flexible Student Support, which provides part-time educational opportunities for high school students countywide, went from three stars to four. The Gateway School, Carroll’s alternative high school, rose from one star to two.
The ratings are based on a variety of criteria, from student achievement on tests to attendance to whether students are offered a well-rounded curriculum. This year was the first when science test scores and surveys from students and school staff were included in the criteria.
The state did not immediately release the questions in the surveys or provide more context for the survey scores.
A searchable and sortable table of all schools in Maryland is available at carrollcountytimes.com.
This year, every school in CCPS is above the lowest rating of one star. Only about two dozen of the state’s approximately 1,300 schools scored one star.
On the other end of the spectrum, 190 schools, or just above 14% of the state’s schools, scored a five-star rating. Nine of them are in Carroll.
All seven traditional high schools in CCPS stayed at the same rating as 2018, either four or five stars.
In the county’s public middle schools, one school remained at a five-star rating and three remained at a four-star rating. Four schools dropped a star. Two dropped from five to four, and two dropped from four to three, making them the only traditional schools in Carroll to rate below four stars.
Two elementary schools rose from four to five stars. Two stayed at five stars. Nine stayed at four stars. And eight dropped from five to four stars.
Overall, the statewide ratings showed a movement toward the middle, with fewer schools achieving very high or very low star ratings. Statewide, 55% of schools achieved a four or five-star rating, down from about 60% in 2018.
In the Baltimore region, Baltimore County showed the largest decline and Anne Arundel County the largest improvement over last year.
In Baltimore County 34 schools dropped to three stars from four stars. Six county schools, all of them elementary schools, dropped to four stars from five stars. In Anne Arundel, the number of schools with four star ratings doubled to 48, and its schools with five stars also increased.
The scores are part of the accountability system required by the federal government under the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.