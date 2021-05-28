Q&A: Springdale Preparatory senior graduates with 4.0 GPA, plans to study business

Nine graduates were honored at Springdale Prepatory School’s graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 on Friday in the school’s dining hall.
Lorraine Fulton, deputy head of school, shared a few words about each of them during her address. One of the graduates is Precioux Tshibango — PT for short. He is a boarding student, who lives in Claston, Georgia, when not attending Springdale.
Fulton noted Tshibango’s full-ride scholarship to Washington College during her address and also his talent for whistling through his teeth.
“Of further note, you also speak French,” Fulton added. “With all of these skills and gifts, you are destined for success.”
The Times caught up with Tshibango to learn what his high school experience was like and what he hopes to do in the future.
Q: How would you describe your high school experience?
A: I would describe my high school experience as unique because I transferred to a boarding school far from my home in Georgia and I attended school during a nationwide pandemic.
Q: How would you describe your experience when schools were virtual/hybrid?
A: I would describe my high school experience with virtual school as challenging. Virtual school was such a big change from the way I was used to learning. I had to become more accountable for what I learned in class and couldn’t rely on my teachers so much.
Q: What are your academic and/or career plans?
A: My career plan is to one day manage a business. I will move towards this career by studying business at Washington College starting next year as a Washington Scholar.
Q: How has high school prepared you for those plans?
A: Springdale has helped me achieve my dreams by surrounding me with supportive instructors who have helped me get into college on a full-ride scholarship.
Q: What is your favorite high school memory?
A: My favorite high school memory is going to Hershey Park with my fellow seniors. Although it was one of the last times that we will be together, it was very memorable. We were able to spend quality time together, laugh together and ride all the roller coasters.
Q: What is something you learned in high school that you will carry with you in the next chapter of your life?
Latest Carroll County Education
A: One thing I’ve learned at Springdale that I will take with me to the next chapter of life is to not be afraid of a challenge, but rather face it head-on. When I first came to Springdale, I was a little intimidated by the International Baccalaureate curriculum. But with the help of my educators, I was able to overcome this intimidation and graduate with a 4.0 GPA.