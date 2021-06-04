Q&A: High school was ‘worth the homework’ to on-the-go member of South Carroll graduating class

A: When school was virtual, I actually really enjoyed being on my own schedule and getting things done a little quicker while also being able to make time to read a book or go for a run in the middle of the day rather than having to wait until the end. I was able to manage my time a little better when we were virtual, but I missed being able to see my friends everyday. Once I went into hybrid, I couldn’t believe I had been virtual for so long — it was great to laugh with my friends, ask my teachers questions and get more than a vague explanation, and generally be in a classroom setting again.