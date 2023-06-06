South Carroll High School graduates walk stage

South Carroll High School’s graduating class received diplomas during the commencement ceremony Monday afternoon at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.
Of the 224 students to graduate in 2023, 61% will attend four-year universities and another 20% will attend two-year universities, according to school counselor Jessica Quinn. About 13% will join the workforce or take a gap year, 4% will attend trade schools or apprenticeships, and 2% of graduates are joining the military.
Half of the class, 112 students, finished a regional South Carroll completer program at the Career & Technology Center and nearly half, 103, took at least one community college dual enrollment class while in high school. The graduates collectively took a total of 244 dual enrollment classes.
More than $6.6 million in scholarships was awarded to South Carroll graduating seniors this year, according to Quinn. And about 13% of graduates will continue to play sports at the college level.
The students completed more than 29,000 service learning hours while enrolled in South Carroll.