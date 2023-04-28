South Carroll High celebrates female empowerment with performances of ‘9 to 5: The Musical′

Violet Newstead played by Lilly Daisey singing "9 to 5." Dress rehearsal for South Carroll High School's spring musical '9 to 5' based on the movie starring Dolly Parton, Wednesday April 26, 2023. Performances are scheduled for April 28th @ 7pm, April 29th @ 2pm and 7pm. May 5th @ 7pm and May 6th @ 2pm and 7pm. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Although “9 to 5: The Musical” is a comedy, Caitlin Widner said the show offers students a powerful glimpse into the past.

“My mom worked in an office in the 1970s and her memories of what it was like with the inherent sexism, bigotry, misogyny and all that stuff, is not what our kids experience,” said Widner, a teacher at the school who serves as technical director and co-advisor for the South Carroll High School Stagelighters. “So for [students] to be able to put themselves in this role — getting the fight that my mother and their grandmothers fought so that we have the right to report sexual harassment and so that there are policies in place when these things happen — it’s really an homage to the women who came before us.”

Performances of “9 to 5: The Musical” by the South Carroll High School Stagelighters are set for 7 p.m., today and tomorrow, and again on May 5 and May 6. Matinee showings are planned for 2 p.m., Saturday and May 6. Tickets are available at the door and online at https://scsl.booktix.com/.

Despite mature themes that would likely garner a PG-13 rating, Alyson Kaiser, a South Carroll teacher and Stagelighters co-advisor, said the show offers an uplifting message of female empowerment to affect change, and the production is a lot of fun.

“One of the themes is empowerment and feeling like you have control over your life,” Kaiser said.

The musical is based on the 1980 film of the same name, starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The eponymous Dolly Parton hit “9 to 5,” may be the best-known song in the show, but Kaiser said she expects many of the musical’s powerful, gospel-inspired numbers to blow audiences away just as much as Parton’s song.

In total, the show’s production is made up of 19 cast members, 25 stage crew and six students in the orchestra pit alongside adult musicians. They all contribute to telling the story of three women facing sexism and harassment in the office where they work. Lacking the kind of recourse workers have access to today, the women respond radically, by kidnapping their boss.

Students in the production had the unique opportunity to receive feedback and advice from actor Mamie Parris, who portrayed the lead character Judy in a 2010 national tour of “9 to 5: The Musical.” Parris encouraged students to make intentional character choices and stick with them, Kaiser said, and her involvement was made possible because a member of South Carroll’s drama boosters had a personal connection with her.

The show naturally highlights South Carroll’s female talent, as only one male student auditioned for the production, Kaiser said. Although much of the cast is composed of younger students, two of the three lead roles are seniors.

“They’re talented,” Kaiser said, “but then they just show you, they prove that they deserve that leading role, so that’s been really cool.”

Kaiser said she hopes to see continued growth in Stagelighters’ productions in future years.

“It’s been a joy to watch them grow,” Kaiser said, “because for a lot of our cast members this is their first show, or they’re used to dancing so now they’re learning how to be a part of a chorus. It’s been really cool to watch them just discover new talents.

“It’s a lot of fun for me to see how far we’ve really come,” Widner said, “it gives me hope. Sometimes I think the kids get mired down in looking at look at how far we still need to go, looking at all of these civil rights issues that we’re having, that they feel very hopeless. So to see that just one generation ago this was a battle we were fighting, and now it’s unimaginable for somebody go through what the character Doralee goes through … that’s really unimaginable to them.”