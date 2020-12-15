No snow days for Carroll County students, expected to learn virtually during inclement weather

Carroll County Public Schools has decided to use inclement weather days as virtual learning days for all students.
Classes used to be canceled or delayed when snow or storms made traveling conditions less safe. However, since students are learning at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPS saw it best to continue learning during inclement weather.
As snow fell on Monday, the public school system closed schools an hour early and canceled sports and other after-school activities. A letter sent to parents stated in-person learning for special education programs, PRIDE, BEST, Gateway/Crossroads Middle, Career and Technology Center and school-specific learning pods ended an hour early.
Later that day, parents also received a letter stating that the virtual instruction schedule will remain the same during inclement weather days. Students will be expected to log in to each of their classes and attendance will be recorded. Those receiving in-person learning or small group instruction will learn virtually for that day at home and athletic practices will be canceled. Inclement weather days that fall on a Wednesday will be a virtual instruction day as scheduled.
For early dismissal days due to inclement weather, the in-person students will be sent home and instruction or support for small groups will not be provided after the dismissal.
“When the decision is made to move to hybrid instruction, we will notify you of the inclement weather procedures,” the letter to parents stated.
School staff, except for essential workers, will work from home during inclement weather days. Teachers are expected to work with their principals if their home internet creates a challenge for them, according to CCPS. The pre-pandemic color code staff were expected to follow will not be in effect during hybrid and virtual instruction modes.