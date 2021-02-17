Second quarter failing grades triple compared with last year for Carroll County Public Schools students

During the first quarter, Sept. 8 to Nov. 11, students were more than five times as likely to receive a failing grade as they were a year ago, with approximately 6,000 more failing letter grades, or F’s, given out compared with the first quarter from the 2019-20 school year. The increase in failing grades in the first quarter was often cited as a reason to return students to the classroom, which the school board did, under a hybrid model, during the first week of January. The board recently voted to allow students to attend in-person classes for at least four days a week by early spring.