Carroll schools avoid steep decline in state funding for construction

The testimony began, “As the local board who would lose the largest percentage of state participation, we are here to ask that you reject or defer the proposal for reasons we will outline. After a very difficult decade fiscally in CCPS, including the closure of three schools, we are finally on the verge of submitting a new [Capital Improvement Program] that includes two modernizations, our Career and Technology Center, and a replacement for Westminster East Middle School. These projects were developed after years of extensive local discussion and fiscal planning.”