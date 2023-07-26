Active assailant drill at Cranberry Station trains 175 emergency personnel from across Carroll County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County agencies tested their abilities to respond to violent threats in schools Tuesday during an active assailant training exercise at two Westminster area schools — Cranberry Station Elementary and Winters Mill High.

Advertisement

A Maryland State Police helicopter takes off above emergency personnel from Westminster Fire Department in a field near Winters Mill High School during a training exercise by Carroll County Sheriff's Office and other emergency organizations on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Carroll County Public Schools Chief of Security and Emergency Management Curtis Pierce said about 175 people were involved in the exercise.

School system representatives joined members of the county’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, as well as members of law enforcement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Westminster, Sykesville and Manchester police departments. Volunteer role players also participated.

Advertisement

“In order to be best prepared, you need to train and plan for these types of things,” Pierce said, “and the only way to know what failures you might have or what things might need to be corrected is by training.”

A training exercise this large had not been conducted in many years, Pierce said. These exercises, he added, are particularly useful for testing interagency collaboration.

“It shows the capabilities of everyone coming together,” Pierce said. “We’ve not done one of these to this level in many, many years and we have a lot of new faces. ... So, for all of us to come together and pull it off, I was really, really pleased. That was the thing that I was most proud of.”

In the case of an active assailant at a school, school staff respond by placing the building on lockdown until law enforcement can neutralize the threat, Pierce said. Then emergency medical services personnel would respond, if necessary. Responding officers establish a unified command in such a scenario, and information is shared freely among representatives of police, schools and other stakeholder groups.

Pierce said Winters Mill was used as a unified command space while Cranberry Station was the site of the simulated attack during Tuesday’s training.

“Even if it’s happening in school, it’s not the school system making all the decisions,” Pierce said. “It’s all of us coming together in one room and making decisions together based off what information we have at that time.”

Police officers are seen at an entrance to Winters Mill High School during a training exercise by Carroll County Sheriff's Office and other emergency organizations on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Every school system employee, from bus drivers to custodial staff, receives annual assailant response instruction, Pierce said. Annual trainings typically take the form of a meeting with a PowerPoint presentation, rather than a hands-on simulated experience.

Every county public school holds lockdown drills several times per year without role players or participation from police to simulate a real scenario.

Advertisement

“The safety of our students and staff is our is our top priority here,” Pierce said.

He said safety protocols taught to staff come from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, “The ‘I Love U Guys’ ... programs for crisis response and post-crisis reunification are used in more than 40,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based best practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety experts, families, and first responders.”

Tuesday’s training exercise took nine months to plan and coordinate through a committee of representatives from participating departments. Pierce said he appreciates the widespread cooperation and participation in the exercise.

“We work really, really hard to make sure that we provide the staff and students the best training that we possibly can give them,” Pierce said. “We make ourselves available to them all the time.” I’ve often said that if folks don’t know who I am, that means I’m probably doing a pretty good job.”