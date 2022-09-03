Door numbering system, camera upgrades among safety measures installed at Carroll County schools heading into new year

Carroll County Public Schools security officials said during a Wednesday work session with the school board and sheriff that the school system is well prepared to welcome students Tuesday to secure buildings, with systems in place to respond to any threats or emergencies.

One recent security update at school buildings was a seemingly simple measure that Sheriff Jim DeWees said will save lives. Each school now has a numbering system for exterior doors that gives police officers the ability to easily understand where to respond to an emergency.

Advertisement

DeWees called it “the simplest, yet most effective thing done to save lives.

“The numbering system has to make sense ... so that when we get in there, we can run ... and get where we have to be quickly.”

Advertisement

Curtis Pierce, supervisor of school security and emergency management at CCPS, said Wednesday that staff have completed security assessments at 22 school buildings, and that a staff member had visited and “touched every single exterior door in our entire system” and reported anything that needs to be corrected to facilities and maintenance staff.

Many schools have received upgraded locking systems and updated security cameras. Pierce said any school security cameras that are more than 10 years old will be replaced and in the next 5-10 years he anticipates installing more security cameras in elementary schools.

In addition, more security will be added at school events this year, Pierce said, including at “some higher profile events,” such as Friday night football games, where two uniformed police officers will be posted alongside plainclothes security.

Pierce also reported that last school year the CCPS Threat Management Team investigated 41 school threats.

“These are threats that there was mention of mass violence toward an individual or school or oneself,” Pierce said. “In these cases, we find out about it, we make contact with the sheriff’s office, and the school resource officer investigates fully.”

Most threats that are investigated are quickly resolved as not worthy of concern, Pierce said. DeWees added that many threats may not directly involve students or may evolve from a rumor disseminated among the community or even nationwide, many times via social media.

“Not all threats are students making a threat, they can come from an outside source,” DeWees said. “We track them down and try to feed them into our intelligence coordination system.”

Pierce and DeWees said many threats are rumors. Pierce said social media presents a challenge, since misinformation about a threat can spread quickly.

Advertisement

“Often times by the time we get the message it has spread like wildfire,” Pierce said. “It’s one of the biggest challenges we face, but we will continue to address them as they come in.”

DeWees said when a threat comes in, regardless of the source, deputies communicate with each other and confront the issue.

“We do not wait for people to show up at school and see if they will carry out a threat, we confront it immediately,” DeWees said.

School board member Tara Battaglia emphasized the importance of investigating every threat involving schools.

“It’s important that whether a matter is true or not, the matter is taken seriously because you just do not know,” Battaglia said. “We always preach if you see something say something.”

In addition, in 2022 the school system saw the most reportable offenses occur — 102 — since tracking began in 2015, Pierce said. Reportable offenses are when a student is charged with one of 73 applicable crimes, such as theft or destruction of property. Not all of the offenses occurred on school grounds, Pierce said, but the school is notified whenever a student is charged, and his team meets with administrators to determine any next steps.

Advertisement

Jon O’Neal, assistant superintendent of operations, said Carroll’s school security program has been evolving for decades. The county installed its first formal office of school security following the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado and created a formal relationship with local law enforcement at that time.

“Back then we were focused on active assailant training, we did our first school security camera audit, and put in place protocols and trainings at schools systemwide,” O’Neal said.

The next “ramping up” of school security at CCPS happened after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. At that time the system spent more than $1 million in federal, state and local funds to do a systemwide security assessment and set priorities for the future, O’Neal said. Funds were used to install front-door intercoms, electronic locks and ballistic laminate on school windows, as well as to improve emergency communications devices within school buildings, he said.

In March 2018, following a school shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, the General Assembly passed the 2018 Safe to Learn Act and at that time, CCPS implemented its school resource officer program, installing armed police officers in some county schools.

Advertisement

Now, a Security Advisory Council made up of CCPS staff and representatives from the sheriff’s office, emergency management and others meets quarterly to focus on school security needs.

Pierce said he is working to establish a subcommittee of the council made up of students to directly hear their concerns. He hopes to include two students from each county high school and possibly involve middle school students as well.

Pierce said he also wants to put more focus on communicating better with parents about school safety measures.

“I’ll acknowledge I can do a better job of putting stuff out there when the time is right. I am going to make sure we do a good job moving forward,” he said. “We are going to make sure we are prepared to put messages out when we can.”

School board member Marsha Herbert said she appreciated the information shared and knows that not everything can be communicated, in order to preserve students’ and staff’s safety.

Advertisement

“People have to understand and be patient that security staff cannot give out all the information,” she said. Pierce responded that “we live in a society that wants information and wants it now ... that’s the way we think. We just have to adjust with it. And we will.”

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe, who began her term in July, said in an interview Thursday that following the briefing this week, she feels that the proper security measures are in place in county schools.

About 25,042 students are enrolled in the school system’s 22 elementary schools, eight middle schools, seven high schools, and alternative schools.

“I feel over the past 10 years our focus has been on school security,” McCabe said. “Every year we focus on new strategies, and I think we’re in a really good place. I feel comfortable starting the new year.”

Advertisement

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >