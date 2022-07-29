Carroll County Public Schools to host hiring event in hopes of addressing teacher shortages, filling several other positions

In an effort to address teacher shortages and fill several other positions, Carroll County Public Schools is holding an in-person job fair next week for the upcoming school year.

The school system says it is actively recruiting teachers, assistants, substitute teachers, clerical staff, cafeteria workers and facilities operations and maintenance personnel. Representatives from the CCPS transportation department also will be at the event to help connect anyone interested in becoming a bus driver with local contractors, according to a news release.

Advertisement

The fair is set to run from 12:30 to 3:30 p,m., Aug. 5, at Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Road in Westminster. Interested candidates are invited to register for the event in advance at www.carrollk12.org.

The hiring event comes after the Carroll County Board of Education unanimously approved hiring nearly 100 new educators during a July 21 board meeting. As of that meeting, the school system had hired 98 new teachers. .

Advertisement

Ernesto Diaz, CCPS director of human resources, said the school system is still working to fill 51 teacher vacancies and 19 teacher support personnel vacancies.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“Every teacher hire is important,” Diaz said.

Since CCPS welcomed students and teachers back to the classroom for hybrid learning in January 2021, staffing has been an issue.

“Critical shortage subject areas continue to pose the greatest challenges,” Diaz said. “Currently, special education and speech-language pathologists are our greatest needs.”

Diaz said while CCPS struggles to find qualified employees, the school system recently hired a full-time staff member in human resources to focus on recruitment.

New teachers will participate in orientation on Aug. 18 and 19 and from Aug. 22-25. Diaz said the program allows new hires to “build relationships with their colleagues” and learn about the school system’s policies, procedures and regulations.

To learn more about the hiring event, contact the CCPS Department of Human Resources at 410-751-3070 or by emailing questions to humanresources@carrollk12.org.

Carroll County Public Schools has 40 schools serving 25,054 students with five designated as Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence and four as prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the school system’s website.