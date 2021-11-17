Positive COVID cases in CCPS increase slightly as quarantines drop

School-based case rates went from 193 in the week ending Nov. 10, to 199 during the week ending Nov. 17; however, quarantines dropped from 586 to 558 during the same time period, according to the CCPS COVID-19 Dashboard, which updates every Wednesday. For the last few weeks, positive cases have been rising, which matches the rise in community cases. The number of students in quarantine has also risen in the last few weeks, though not this week.