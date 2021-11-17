Positive COVID cases in CCPS increase slightly as quarantines drop

Positive COVID-19 cases rose again this week by six in Carroll County Public Schools. Meanwhile, the number of close contacts in quarantine fell by 28 cases.
School-based case rates went from 193 in the week ending Nov. 10, to 199 during the week ending Nov. 17; however, quarantines dropped from 586 to 558 during the same time period, according to the CCPS COVID-19 Dashboard, which updates every Wednesday. For the last few weeks, positive cases have been rising, which matches the rise in community cases. The number of students in quarantine has also risen in the last few weeks, though not this week.
Friendship Valley had the most cases on the elementary level, with 14, followed by Winfield and Sandymount, with 13 each; Cranberry Station had 11 cases.
Numbers are lower in Carroll’s middle schools: West had eight; Northwest had seven; and North Carroll had six.
In high schools, Manchester Valley experienced more than double the amount of cases than other high schools, with 13 cases. Both Westminster and South Carroll had six and Winters Mill had five cases.
On Tuesday Susan Doyle, acting health officer for Carroll County, wrote a letter to the Maryland State Board of Education and state superintendent, asking to keep the current mask mandate, as Carroll school board members have called for its removal in January. Doyle’s letter stated that outbreaks in schools are increasing in size and complexity and involve multiple cohorts.
The weekly update from the state’s dashboard that tracks the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in each school reported 10 CCPS schools had outbreaks. Of the 10, Friendship Valley Elementary, Manchester Valley High, Northwest Middle, Sandymount Elementary and Shiloh Middle all reported at least five people involved in an outbreak. The numbers on the state’s dashboard do not always align with the numbers reported by Carroll County.
The county health department continues to offer vaccinations to children ages 5 and older at Carroll clinics. To register school-age children for the vaccine, go to cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination-for-children. Here are the clinic dates:
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, at South Carroll High School. (The second dose is Dec. 11.)
- 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, at Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. (The second dose is Jan. 5.)
- 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, at Winfield Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. (The second dose is Jan. 6.)
According to current county health department data, about 64% of eligible Carroll County residents have been fully vaccinated and 67.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.