Carroll school counselors named semifinalists for state award

The school system recognized Sarah Gallagher from Shiloh Middle School and Sherry Scott from Northwest Middle School, who were named semifinalists for the Maryland School Counselor of the Year Award. School counselors from across the state were nominated based on their innovations and comprehensive school counseling programs, according to a news release from the school system. The Maryland School Counselor Association has already named a winner for the award but Gallagher and Scott both said they were grateful their hard work has been noticed.