Outgoing Carroll County student school board member Emilie Tedeschi didn’t need vote to make an impact

Emilie Tedeschi, student representative to the Board of Education, before the 20th annual graduation ceremony for Century High School, held at McDaniel College on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As student representative on the Carroll County school board, Emilie Tedeschi did not cast a single vote, but the recent Century High School graduate had an impact on decisions during her yearlong term.

By rule, the student representative to the county Board of Education attends meetings and provides the elected members with advice from a student perspective. But unlike in some other Maryland counties, the Carroll County student member does not vote.

Tedeschi spent her senior year attending each school board meeting since last June — including hours of CCPS budget analysis — and was respectful in waiting to speak until she had something to contribute. Tedeschi attended her final board meeting last month.

“While serving as a student representative to the board, she has continued to maintain high ideals in the classroom and before the public and has been an outstanding student and school citizen,” Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said.

Among the most immediate and impactful issues to come before the school board during Tedeschi’s term was the move to develop an opt-out curriculum for students whose parents do not want them to participate in the the Maryland Health Education Standards, updated in 2019 as part of the state′s Comprehensive Education Framework. Tedeschi suggested that the committee include instruction that represents all students in the school system, regardless of gender identity.

Lessons teaching gender, sexuality and alternative family units were struck from the opt-out curriculum by the Family Life Advisory Committee.

When the school board reviewed the altered curriculum for middle schools at its October meeting, Tedeschi started a dialogue that resulted in one of only a few revisions to the new curriculum. She said she would like students who opt out of lessons to have a chance to learn some parts of the harassment, teasing and bullying topic.

“It’s always beneficial to reiterate the points of respect and kindness,” Tedeschi said.

Board member Donna Sivigny, who is the board’s liaison to the Family Life Advisory Committee, said while there is certainly value to anti-bullying education, the state framework teaches this lesson in reference to aspects of an individual’s sexuality, and it was likely the committee’s intent to provide an opt-out to the sexual nature of the topic.

Sivigny made a motion for the framework to retain its lesson about harassment and abuse for all students, without reference to “sexual activity, sexual abstinence, sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity.” The motion was approved unanimously.

The last-minute change to the opt-out curriculum will impact the way health is taught to countless Carroll County students for years to come — all thanks to the suggestion of one high school senior in a room full of adults.

“I’m not somebody who likes to just sit back and listen in that sense,” Tedeschi said. “I like to go do, and I know that as students we can make the change.”

Having a student perspective in the room is also useful for adults making decisions that directly affect students. Herbert said Tedeschi’s student perspective on learning loss was spot-on when the board discussed pandemic-related student behaviors and learning loss indicated by Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program tests this March.

Tedeschi provided thoughtful and constructive feedback to the school board on many topics, including the acceptance and enrollment process for Carroll County Career and Technology Center programs. Tedeschi suggested making the essay component easier to entice more applicants and having applicants indicate level of interest in programs to improve long-term student success. As of yet, no action has resulted from any aspect of the presentation and discussion.

Emilie Tedeschi, student representative to the Board of Education, is embraced by board member Patricia Dorsey as she accepts her diploma during the 20th annual graduation ceremony for Century High School, held at McDaniel College on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Board members offered Tedeschi their best regards at her final monthly meeting before Century’s commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Board of Education Vice President Tara Battaglia said it is always bittersweet when seniors graduate and wished Tedeschi good luck.

“I want to congratulate our graduates and I also want to say a special thank you to our student member of the board,” board member Steve Whisler said. “Emily, you are a truly remarkable young woman and I know you’re going to be incredibly successful in life. We’re so proud of you and your parents are proud of you. Thank you for your service to our county.”

The Board of Education of Carroll County held a special Board meeting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Left to Right) Dr. Patricia Dorsey, Mrs. Marsha Herbert, CCPS Superintendent of Schools, Cynthia McCabe, CCPS BOE President: Mr. Ken Kiler, Mrs. Tara Battaglia, Mrs. Donna Sivigny, and Student Representative to the Board, Ms. Emilie Tedeschi, a junior at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Tedeschi will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis next year and will receive $3,500 to be used for secondary education for completing her term as student representative.

The county’s Student Government Association holds an election each February to choose a student who will fill the role one year later, to allow for a shadowing period. Tedeschi was elected in February 2021 by student government representatives from middle and high schools. She ran unopposed for the seat, according to Ryan Melhorn, a Carroll County Public Schools employee who supervises the elections.

Sahithya Sudhakar, a rising senior at Liberty High School, was selected last year as the student representative-elect. Sudhakar shadowed Tedeschi during Tedeschi’s term and will serve as student representative during the 2023-2024 school year.

“I have been watching the Board of Education meetings for a long time now,” Sudhakar said. “It’s going to be a lot to handle, but my focus will be on attending the meetings.”

Sudhakar is involved with several organizations and clubs at Liberty High, including student government, Debate Club and the Multicultural Club. She is also a member of Liberty High’s Mock Trial Team.

According to Tedeschi, “leadership is not a position, role, or title, but a series of actions and an invitation for voice.”