School board candidate Scanlan, a retired CCPS teacher of 33 years, says his focus will be on valuing students and teachers

Editor’s note: The Carroll County Times is profiling candidates for the Carroll County Board of Education leading up to the July 19 primary elections. In the nonpartisan race, voters may choose three candidates on their primary election ballots. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election. Seven candidates are running for three open seats: Tara Battaglia, Patricia Dorsey, Amanda Jozkowski, James Miller, Pat Sands, Thomas Scanlan and Steve Whisler. Katie Speert is also listed on the ballot but withdrew from the race in June. Read more in The Baltimore Sun Voter Guide at baltimoresun.com/politics/elections/voter-guide.

Thomas Scanlan said he is running for a seat on the Carroll County Board of Education to help “bring schools back as community centers,” and return the focus of the school board to education.

Thomas Scanlan, candidate for the Carroll County school board. (Courtesy Photo)

“Each and every school is a community, from the students and their families to the entire staff,” he said. “We need a Board of Education that will put our schools first.”

Scanlan, a retired Carroll County Public Schools teacher, worked for the school system for 33 years, mostly as a reading specialist. He was an English teacher at North Carroll and Westminster high schools .

“As a 33-year career educator in Carroll County, I understand how our school system works,” Scanlan said. “We had four children come through CCPS, so I thoroughly understand the parent perspective as well. I have served under at least six superintendents, seen initiatives come and go, and survived lean financial times.”

Scanlan said the school system weathered a lot of challenges during his tenure, but “nothing like we are seeing today.”

“Over the past two years there has been much uncertainty and controversy. … We need an experienced, steady hand in the coming years. … I won’t be distracted by the controversies of the moment, and I will stay focused on our students and our staff,” he said.

If elected to the Board of Education, Scanlan said he plans to make classroom instruction a priority.

“The core subject areas of math, science, English, and social studies are vital, but we can’t lose sight of our other programs: world languages, the arts, physical education, business, career tech ... these are all vital to producing college- and career-ready students,” Scanlan said.

To succeed, Scanlan said, the school system must “attract and retain a highly qualified staff through competitive salaries and a supportive work environment.

“We have an excellent school system, and our educators are among the best in the state and the nation. To move forward, we must demonstrate concretely that our schools are valued. We do this by adequately funding CCPS and by showing our educators the respect they deserve,” he said.