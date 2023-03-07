Carroll County Board of Education to discuss new start times for 7 elementary schools at Wednesday meeting

A later start time for Eldersburg, Friendship Valley, Freedom, Linton Springs, Piney Ridge, Spring Garden and Westminster elementary schools will be discussed Wednesday during the Carroll County Board of Education monthly meeting.

The change would allow the school system to cut 15 bus contracts and realize $1.2 million in savings, according to the discussion item on the board’s agenda, and possibly help alleviate the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Advertisement

Eldersburg and Spring Garden elementary schools would see the greatest scheduling change, starting and ending a full two hours later than currently.

The plan would add a fourth tier to the county’s busing schedule, creating a school day beginning at 9:45 a.m. and ending at 4:15 p.m. for Eldersburg, Freedom, Piney Ridge, Spring Garden and Westminster elementary students.

Advertisement

Friendship Valley Elementary would be moved from the first and earliest tier to the third tier. The school day would begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m., 75 minutes behind its current schedule. Linton Springs Elementary students would have a school day beginning and ending 40 minutes later, with a start time at 9:15 a.m. and dismissal at 3:45 p.m.

Bus routes would continue to take 30 minutes or less and no student would be home later than 5 p.m. under the new plan, if approved. Schools impacted by the change were chosen because they represent relatively smaller geographic areas, according to the plan.

The Board of Education will discuss the proposal Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the board meeting room at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster.

The meetings is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the CCPS YouTube channel and viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Ch. 21.

The discussion item includes a May 1 deadline for implementing the change for the 2023-2024 school year so families have time to adjust their schedules. The plan also recommends the implementation of an incentive program to compensate bus contractors losing routes.

This comes after the Howard County Board of Education last month voted unanimously to approve a later start time for high schools for the 2023-2024 school year. Howard’s schedule update established three tiers of busing and switched the system to an opt-in busing model to take advantage of families and students who drive themselves and to decrease the number of buses needed.

Advertisement

No Carroll County middle or high schools would be affected by the version of CCPS Director of Transportation Services Michael Hardesty’s plan that will be presented to the school board Wednesday.

Also on the board’s Wednesday agenda will be the first phase in discussing textbooks and instructional materials for next school year. The school system’s Curriculum Council will review the list of instructional materials at its March 10 and April 21 meetings before voting on recommendations on May 12.

The public can make comments about the list until May 31 and the school board will vote to ratify the list at its June 14 meeting.

The school board will also review MCAP standardized testing results and may amend budgetary and construction plans in light of a higher-than-expected school spending allotment in Maryland’s proposed capital budget. This includes a request for additional funding for construction projects at the Career & Tech Center and Carroll Springs School, as well as East Middle School, and Spring Garden, Mount Airy, Sandymount, Cranberry Station, Friendship Valley and Taneytown elementary schools.