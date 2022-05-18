Carroll County school board will vote on new superintendent, adopt 2023 budgets at Thursday meeting

Carroll County Public Schools’ Board of Education is set Thursday to approve the hiring of a new superintendent of schools and officially adopt its fiscal 2023 operating and capital improvements program budgets during a special meeting.

According to school board President Kenneth Kiler, neither the county nor the state are providing appropriate funding for the school system’s needs this year.

Advertisement

“Adopting the budget is always tedious and a long process and this year is especially frustrating,” Kiler said. “We are not getting enough funds from neither the county nor the state to give our employees the warranted pay increases that they deserve — when over 85% of a budget is payroll and payroll expenses, pay increases to become the most important, and hardest, part of a budget.”

In February, the school board unanimously passed a preliminary $393 million fiscal 2023 operating budget. It included a requested increase of $10.4 million in revenue from the county. County commissioners only set aside a total of $8.4 million for the school system.

Advertisement

The meeting is set for 2 p.m., in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom, 125 N. Court St., Westminster. It is open to the public, but there will be no public comment period.

Earlier this month the school system announced that Cynthia A. McCabe was selected to replace Superintendent Steve Lockard, who announced last fall that he would not seek to renew his contract, which ends June 30. McCabe’s contract as superintendent would begin on July 1.

Kiler said McCabe was chosen for the role after a “very competitive search.”

McCabe was Carroll County’s director of elementary schools from 2011 to 2019, when she was elevated by Lockard to the position of chief of schools. McCabe supported principals and the directors of elementary, middle, and high schools in this role. This position also supervises student services and the technology services department.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Teresa McCulloh, Carroll County Education Association president, called McCabe a “great fit” for the superintendent position because of her familiarity with the school system, Board of Education, and the community.

“McCabe is logical, knowledgeable, responsive and an experienced educator and leader,” McCulloh said. “I’ve had the pleasure and opportunity of working with the finalist in several capacities and she deals with issues at hand with professionalism and finesse.”

Kiler said after the school board votes on McCabe’s appointment, the meeting will adjourn and “everyone present can welcome our new superintendent.”

Advertisement

.