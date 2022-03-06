Seven candidates are running for three open seats on Carroll County’s school board, so far

In July, Battaglia announced her plan to run for reelection, saying her goals for her second term would be the same as her first: keeping communities together, drug prevention and consistency in education. She noted that she voted to allow Carroll’s Career and Technology Center to expand, supported the replacement of East Middle School and played a role in the creation of Navigating Difficult Waters — a mental wellness resource. Battaglia has three children who are students in the county’s public school system and is a graduate of Westminster High School.