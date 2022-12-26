Carroll school board plans to ask county for $13.4 million to address expenses from Blueprint and inflation

Money will be in short supply for Carroll County Public Schools during the 2024 fiscal year, Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said.

The board held a meeting Wednesday to plan the school system’s fiscal 2024 budget and address unknowns related to fiscal 2023. Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said costs have increased for a variety of reasons, with inflation and implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future being the largest expenses.

Advertisement

The 10-year, $3.8 billion Blueprint has ambitious goals to help Maryland schools bridge achievement gaps among students of all backgrounds and produce graduates capable of competing in the global jobs market. However, providing Blueprint’s prescribed universal prekindergarten, free community college enrollment for high school students, enhanced career counseling services, and other ambitious initiatives poses budgetary and logistical challenges to Carroll County’s school board, McCabe said.

The school board plans to ask Carroll County commissioners for $13.4 million, which is twice the $6.7 million they receive annually from the county. The board plans to ask for an additional $26.5 million for schools next year, making use of state and county funds and taking a $1 million dip into the fund balance, which is like a rainy-day fund.

Advertisement

Herbert said the budget leaves no room for cuts.

“All of this stuff is necessary, and we do not have any fluff,” Herbert said. “There is no such thing as fluff here at the Board of Education.”

Although estimates are preliminary and will be based on student enrollment, which has been trending higher in Carroll County in recent years, the school board expects to receive about $11.5 million from the state. That represents about a 7.8% increase from this year. McCabe said the biggest budgetary challenge will be the restrictive nature of the Blueprint’s funding formula, which allocates state money to be spent on specific programs designed to promote equity.

The new funding formula will disperse funds based on a county’s relative wealth, number of English language learner students and number of compensatory education students (or those who receive free or reduced-price meals at school, sometimes called FARM students). Although Carroll County is average in terms of relative wealth, it has a lower number of English learners and FARM students, making Carroll among the lowest-ranked Maryland counties in terms of funding. Hebert said the new formula will put a burden on Carroll County schools.

“Though I understand that we’re not really a wealthy county, we just don’t have as much poverty as some other jurisdictions,” board member Donna Sivigny said, “but we also don’t have the upper end to kind of balance it out.”

Blueprint necessities alone represent about $3 million in spending increases, while inflation accounts for a roughly $2.8 million increase, according to a presentation given by Carroll County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Robert Burk. An additional $2.1 million in transportation spending would have been included in inflation expenses if it wasn’t a significant cost in and of itself.

The transportation increase is largely the result of negotiations with bus contractors made to address the recent driver shortage and increased price of diesel fuel. Carroll’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jonathan O’Neal said the driver shortage is no longer dire after compensation was increased, but it is still an issue.

Advertisement

The biggest expense continues to be employee salaries, which make up more than half of all spending, at $15.9 million. McCabe said that number has been cut to the bone in recent years and schools are already understaffed.

“I don’t see anything on [the budget] that we’re not already currently doing or that we don’t think we have to do in order to keep our schools running,” McCabe said.

Carroll County schools have vacancies across the board, including 12 open custodial positions across the county. McCabe said the school system is constantly advertising open positions.

Several custodians are split between two schools over the course of one day. This is far from ideal, O’Neal said, but is the kind of hard decision school officials must make when presented with significant budgetary constraints.

Teacher staffing is an especially complex issue, O’Neal said. Substitute teacher coverage rates are more than 10% below where they were before the pandemic, which means teachers must be pulled from planning to cover classes. In some cases, assistants become teachers and student support assistants become assistants for the day, which incurs a spending premium. To address the issue, the Jan. 11 board meeting agenda will include an action item that increases funding for substitutes, with a price tag of about $1.4 million.

“Principals wake up, in general, with the reality that they have to spend a couple hours starting the school day trying to figure out how every classroom is staffed,” O’Neal said.

Advertisement

As superintendent, McCabe will present the proposed fiscal 2024 budget at the Jan. 11 school board meeting. It is set to begin at 3 p.m., at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster. The board will continue planning at a budget hearing on Jan. 18 and a hearing/work session on Feb. 1.