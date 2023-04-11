McCabe requests waiver that would end Carroll County Public Schools year on June 9

The Carroll County Board of Education is scheduled Wednesday to discuss a waiver request from Superintendent Cynthia McCabe that would allow public schools to close one day earlier than planned, on Friday, June 9.

While June 15 was originally slated to be the last day of school, Carroll County used only one of four scheduled inclement weather cancellation days, moving the last day of school to Monday, June 12. McCabe said in the request that the 180-day requirement can be waived by one day if the last day of school is scheduled for a Monday.

If approved by the school board, the request would be forwarded to State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury for his approval.

The school board’s monthly public meeting will begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the board meeting room at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster.

The school board also will discuss a virtual learning plan for next year that would allow the system to replace up to eight days of canceled in-person education with online learning days. No more than three of the virtual learning days can use an asynchronous model, when students do work on their own time with no teacher present on video.

School board members will discuss the plan Wednesday and vote on it at their May 10 meeting.

Other items on the agenda include electing a school board representative to serve on the kindergarten and prekindergarten classroom construction planning committee, and reviewing Maryland State Department of Education school report card data.

The meetings is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Carroll County Public Schools YouTube channel and viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Ch. 21.

Anyone who wishes to participate during the public participation portion of the meeting must fill out an online sign-up form at https://www.carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information or call the communications office at 410-751-3020 by 9 p.m., Tuesday.