Westminster’s East Middle is on track for fall opening as Carroll school board approves projects at other schools

Construction of a replacement building for Westminster’s East Middle School is set to be completed in time for students’ return to classes this fall, Supervisor of Construction James Marks told the Carroll County Board of Education last week.

“We still need everything to remain moving on what is a very tight schedule,” Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said, “but later this summer, perhaps in late June, we will announce an open house for the community to be able to participate in the transition from the old school to the new.”

Advertisement

McCabe said her biggest concern about completing the construction of a new East Middle building is logistical problems that arise from demolishing the old building during the school year.

“It’s going to be a constricted site,” Marks said during his report at the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday. “We won’t have a full bus loop there and completed.”

Advertisement

Marks said there will be as many contingency plans as possible to ease arrivals and dismissals, and students are encouraged to ride the bus to reduce congestion.

East Middle’s new building and improvements to the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, which are the two biggest ongoing construction projects, are on schedule and at budget, McCabe said.

Also during the meeting, the school board unanimously awarded several bids for school improvements and other projects. They included:

$200,000 for refurbishing the track at Century High School

$159,000 for a new sound system in the Westminster High School auditorium

$56,000 for repairing the Winter Mill tennis courts

$57,000 for gymnasium floor refurbishment at Northwest Middle and Winters Mill high schools

$55,000 for a computerized measuring system for the Collision Repair Program at the Career and Tech Center

$26,000 for printing calendars for next school year

Cranberry Station, Friendship Valley, Sandymount and Taneytown elementary schools are each set to receive two additional kindergarten and one prekindergarten classroom in coming years, with $245,000 or more budgeted for classroom engineering and design in fiscal 2024. According to the Carroll County Department of Management and Budget’s recommended six-year multimillion-dollar Community Investment Plan, the need for classrooms is based on projected enrollment.

The plan sets aside $200,000 to fund a feasibility study to determine which elementary schools could support additional prekindergarten classrooms. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandates that school systems provide universal prekindergarten for 3-year-old children within a decade. The intention is that half the preschool space will be in private schools.

The Carroll public schools Construction Planning Committee works to develop project specifications and design, McCabe said. Dorsey volunteered to serve as the Board of Education’s representative on the committee and was approved unanimously. Board member Donna Sivigny said she’s also interested in school construction planning and will serve as an unofficial second board member attending committee meetings.

The school board also unanimously approved a waiver request from McCabe that would allow public schools to close one day earlier than planned, on Friday, June 9. The request will now be forwarded to State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury for his consideration.

While June 15 was originally slated to be the last day of school, Carroll County used only one of four scheduled inclement weather cancellation days, moving the last day of school to Monday, June 12. McCabe said in the request that the 180-day requirement can be waived by one day if the last day of school is scheduled for a Monday.

Advertisement

“I have heard from our community that they wish to have the last day of school on a Friday,” McCabe said.

Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said the action item was a “no-brainer” just before the unanimous vote.

The board also discussed a virtual learning plan for next school year that would allow the system to replace up to eight days of canceled in-person education with online learning days. These days would not be used until all inclement weather days built into the calendar are exhausted. No more than three of the virtual learning days can use an asynchronous model, in which students do work on their own time with no teacher present on video.

School board members are scheduled to vote on the virtual learning plan at their May 10 meeting.

Advertisement

Additionally, school report card data gathered by the Maryland Department of Education — based in part on Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program test results — was presented to board members on Wednesday. School improvement teams will analyze the data, compare them to previous years and develop ways to address areas of concern, according to the presentation.

“Overall this reinforces what we already knew,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nick Shockney said, “which is that our achievement on the MCAP had a significant impact and the pandemic had a significant impact.”

In the state’s star-rating accountability system for schools, tied to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, a bipartisan 2015 replacement for the No Child Left Behind Act, each school may be awarded up to five stars based on a formula that aims to measure overall performance.

Five of the county’s high schools lost a star in 2022, with only Liberty and Century retaining a five-star rating. Westminster and South Carroll high schools dropped from five to four stars while Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley and Winters Mill went from four to three stars.

“If we continue to align our work to the components that make up the star ratings we will see increases in those ratings,” McCabe said.

No Carroll County school earned fewer than three stars. Every Carroll County middle school received a four-star rating except Northwest Middle, which received three.

Advertisement

Elementary schools in the county performed especially well, with 10 schools receiving a five-star rating and 10 schools receiving four stars. Robert Moton was the only elementary school to receive a three-star rating.

“This is just another piece of information for schools and for us centrally to be able to cross-check our goals and what we’re working on,” Shockney said.

Meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the Carroll County Public Schools YouTube channel and viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Channel 21.