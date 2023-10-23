Carroll school board approves updates to health, science, social studies and other curricula

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Board of Education unanimously approved changes to the school system’s curriculum guide implementation for the current school year and the proposed high school program of studies for the 2024-25 school year at a meeting earlier this month.

The proposals were presented to the board during its Sept. 13 meeting before being approved Oct. 11.

Advertisement

The proposed high school program of studies modifies courses to support college and career readiness initiatives mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, according to the agenda item.

A career and technical education program in hospitality and tourism will be available to students next school year, as well as advanced placement precalculus, according to school documents. Precalculus was already available to students, though not at an AP level.

Advertisement

Another change offers high school students 10 service learning hours through the AP government class. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Steve Wernick told the school board Oct. 11 that class projects could earn service hours, similar to how Carroll County middle school students earn service hours by attending the Outdoor School.

“Because we found it hard for students to receive some of the service learning outside, we’re trying to embed it within some of our curriculum now,” Wernick said.

The high school changes have no impact on the school system’s budget.

The Blueprint is a multibillion-dollar public school reform effort entering the second year of its 10 year rollout. It is designed to improve Maryland schools by providing more time for teachers to plan lessons, and develop skills outside the classroom, offering universal prekindergarten to 3-year-olds and redesigning the education funding formula, among other initiatives.

Curriculum guide implementation

The curriculum guide implementation plan includes changes to the programs for gifted and talented students, and to the health, social studies, science and music curriculum at varying grade levels, mostly to align with state standards.

A new prekindergarten health curriculum also has been designed and will be offered at five schools, according to the agenda item.

Approved revisions to the middle school health curricula direct more resources to support learners of all levels, and mental and emotional health curriculum for sixth and seventh graders, to align with the Maryland Comprehensive Health Education Framework. Resources also will be added about suicide prevention in grade six and substance abuse prevention in grade seven.

Elementary health education also has been revised to align with Maryland health standards.

Advertisement

In high school Health 1 and 2, the curricula have been revised to align with state standards by including lessons on substance abuse prevention, safety and violence prevention, healthy eating and disease prevention and control.

Additionally, Health 3′s curriculum now will include lessons on CPR, defibrillation and first aid certification. Wernick told the board last month that the CPR component of the health curriculum was moved from Health 2 to Health 3 because of funding constraints.

Health 3 is an elective, while Health 1 and 2 are required for graduation. This year’s junior class is the first cohort required to take Health 2.

Wernick said aspects of CPR education will remain in Health 2, but the hands-on component will be reserved for Health 3 under the proposed update.

Curricular extensions in math and English for gifted and talented students also have been approved for grades four and five, as well as English extensions for grade three and science extensions for grade seven.

High school government, U.S. and world history classes have been revised to align with state high school history standards.

Advertisement

Science curricula for grades six through 12 has been revised to align with the multistate Next Generation Science Standards.

Implementing the proposed curriculum guide will cost the school system between $75,000 and $100,000, according to the school board agenda.