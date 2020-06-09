Robotics students moving out of Finksburg workspace location

The Carroll County Center of Robotics and Engineering (CC-CORE) will be moving out of its space in Finksburg at the end of June.
The space has been a home-base to three student robotics teams since January 2018. It’s a place where they could gather to work on projects and invite the community in to spread their love of robotics. Some 30-35 students will be affected.
Rose Young, lead mentor for the Robo-Lions, one of the teams based out of the space, said that COVID-19 is not the only factor in the the group letting their lease expire, but it is one.
The teams were paying their rent partly through a grant from the The Kahlert Foundation, but that funding was coming to the end of its term. They had hoped to use the funds from their annual summer camps to extend their time in the space for another few months. But with their summer camps on hold and outreach and recruiting to new members efforts greatly dampened, they realized they could not responsibly keep paying to rent their current space.
The teams are looking at a potential new space in Finksburg, but the agreement is tentative while the group continues to talk with the realtor. The potential new home-base means the group will be insulating a pole barn to use as a work space.
“It might not sound appealing to most people, but we’re pretty excited,” Young said.
One of the benefits is that there is room to spread out and avoid close contact. The other is that rent will be about half of what it was before.
Knowing the lease was coming up, the robotics teams had looked at other options, including a space in the TownMall of Westminster that the owners offered to them for no monthly cost. But in order to use that space, it would have required about a year and $100,000 in renovations.
“It’s a difficult time to ask people for money for something like that,” Young said. That option may be a goal in future years if the group can find grant funding and the space is still available.
Earlier this spring, they were in contact with the owner of the historic building that housed the Strawbridge Home for Boys about using the basement space there. But the building was destroyed in a fire at the beginning of March.
While COVID-19 still limits the events and recruiting the group can do, Young said they’re trying to keep the teams engaged even if thy can’t all gather at once.
One group of students is working on a project for Carroll County Public Schools creating an adaptive golfing machine for special needs students with limited mobility. The robotics group is looking for ways to get a small group together to work on building a prototype.
Members who focus on programming are still working and learning. And other members are working on revamping the group’s website and planning a virtual activity with a local scouting troop.
Looking even further ahead, Young realizes that big projects and community partnerships will be slowed down as municipalities and organizations focus on getting back on their feet after periods of extended shutdown have ended.
Their focus is on being collaborative rather than competitive in order to build build programs that are sustainable. Big community makerspaces and programs for all ages and many interests don’t happen without the help of other organizations and local governments with access to grant funding.
The student robotics teams themselves have run for nine years and counting, but have never found a solid foundation in any one space.
“It’s constant shuttling around looking for the next place,” Young said. “I don’t see that as a sustainable model.”