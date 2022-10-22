Pumpkin-smashing robot makes tour of Carroll County, with first stop in Taneytown

Hannah Daly of Columbia, left, talks about the robot being used during a pumpkin smashing demonstration by the Robo-Lions at the Taneytown Library Branch on Friday, October 21, 2022. The Robo-Lions are a FIRST Robotics Competition Team, based in in Finksburg, and open to local area high school students. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

To the delight and cheers of children gathered at the Taneytown branch of Carroll County Public Library Friday, a student-built pumpkin-smashing robot broke orange gourds to pieces, all in the name of science, technology, engineering and math education.

The robot, constructed by the Robo-Lions, a competitive robotics team for middle and high school students in Carroll County and surrounding areas, will make two more appearances at Carroll library branches in the next few weeks. The next stop will be at the Westminster branch, 50 E. Main St., 2-3 p.m., Oct. 29, and the Eldersburg branch, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, 10-11 a.m., Nov. 12.

Advertisement

A smashed pumpkins is seen after being crushed by a robot during a demonstration by the Robo-Lions at the Taneytown Library Branch on Friday, October 21, 2022. The Robo-Lions are a FIRST Robotics Competition Team, based in in Finksburg, and open to local area high school students. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Robo-Lions robotics competition team is based in Finksburg, but is open to high school and advanced middle school students from all over Maryland. The team competes against other robotics teams each year and qualified for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics World Championship in Houston last year.

Lead mentor Rose Young said the pumpkin smashing event serves as a way for students to glean experience making a smaller robot than the one they will compete with and piques the interest of younger students who may be interested in the organization.

Advertisement

“This is one of the most popular things that we do, and kids love it,” Young said.

Children attending the Maryland STEM festival event are invited to guess how many tries it will take for the 3-foot-tall robot to break one pumpkin into pieces.

“Sometimes we reward the winner and sometimes we talk a little bit about the statistics of making this prediction, depending on the size of the crowd, and how old kids are,” Young said.

This year’s robot uses a chopping arm to demolish pumpkins, while last year’s broke the gourds by smashing into them. Young said event attendance is sometimes as high as 100 people.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

The Robo-Lions must build a new competitive robot every year, and Young said access to construction resources has improved in the 17 years since the program began. FIRST creates a different challenge every year for the worldwide competition with different ways for robots to score points, but robots do not fight one another.

The lead mentor said participating in youth robotics can be a valuable experience for students because it develops hands-on problem-solving skills outside the classroom. It also promotes teamwork and communication, both as part of collaborative innovation and in convincing donors to provide funding.

“I’ve seen kids go from talking to their shoes and mumbling when they’re ninth graders to standing up in front of large groups of people at a company or at a school and being totally impressively fluent, excited, and able to communicate,” Young said.

Children and their families react as a robot crushes a pumpkin during a robotic demonstration by the Robo-Lions at the Taneytown Library Branch on Friday, October 21, 2022. The Robo-Lions are a FIRST Robotics Competition Team, based in in Finksburg, and open to local area high school students. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Young is also director and treasurer of PIE³, the Partnership and Inspiration for Engineering, Education and Entrepreneurship. PIE³ is responsible for funding the Robo-Lions and other school robotics challenges, including LEGO robotics for students as young as kindergarten.

Advertisement

A competitive robot could cost as much as $40,000, but the similarly sized pumpkin smasher can be built for less than $2,000.

Young said Robo-Lions membership requires the same level of commitment as a varsity sport, but unlike varsity sports, in robotics, every participant can go pro.

“It isn’t about kids building robots,” Young said, “it’s about robots building kids.”