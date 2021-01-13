School officials in other counties question Carroll County’s ‘political’ decision to return while COVID-19 metrics remain high

In Howard, meanwhile, the school board voted twice on whether to keep its students in a virtual learning model until at least April, and both times the vote to move to a hybrid model failed, 4-4. In the fall, some small groups of students were receiving in-person learning support in Howard County, but no students have been in classrooms since mid-November. The school system’s current plan is for small group programs to restart in February and a hybrid model to begin in mid-April, but both are dependent on the county’s health metrics drastically improving.