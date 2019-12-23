When you’re having a medical procedure or you’re having a dental procedure, you go to a professional for that plan of care. We’re talking about the educational plans and daily lives of a lot of kids. And right now there isn’t a practicing teacher to give input on what things look like, what it looks like kids need across the state. So I think it’s imperative to get that voice. I think it’s a little crazy that we’ve never had it before. But I know at the same time that this is a really new thing, that this is not the norm, and that we’re stepping outside of the norm. But I think it’s a really good step to at least making sure we hear about how these policies do and can affect students across the state.