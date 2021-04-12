Q&A: Westminster High grad is first Mount St. Mary’s sophomore to earn Goldwater scholarship; plans career in cancer research

A: Having the opportunity to apply for this scholarship was a highlight, but it is a great honor to be a recipient as the first sophomore at the Mount. This scholarship I believe is evident of my work in and outside of the classroom, but also a testament of the support and resources in education that I receive at the Mount and from my family. I am grateful for the Fellowships Office and all my mentors who have given me advice and support to be able to achieve this success. I am particularly thankful for my research advisor Dr. Lombardi, who is always willing to help and encourage his students to strive for the best. I know this award will open avenues for me in the in my coming years at the Mount and beyond.