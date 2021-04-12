Q&A: Westminster High grad is first Mount St. Mary’s sophomore to earn Goldwater scholarship; plans career in cancer research

Rita Anoh, a Westminster High School graduate, is the first sophomore at Mount St. Mary’s University to win the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, the highest honor a STEM student can earn.
She studies biochemistry at the Frederick County campus where she conducts research projects and works part time at an assisted living facility as a lab teaching assistant and peer tutor. She will receive up to $7,500 from the scholarship to cover tuition, fees, books and room and board for both her junior and senior years. The Times caught up with Anoh to learn more about her research that led to the scholarship.
Q: What led you to pursue biochemistry?
A: There are a few reasons why I decided to pursue biochemistry, a decision I made after my first semester of college. I entered with the intention to pursue a biology major but started realizing that I needed to incorporate more chemistry in my course studies to have more versatility in my career choices. As a biochemistry major, I have the opportunity to work at the converging point between biology and chemistry. I get to apply chemistry to my research which is determining the behaviors of protein in biological organisms, and having this experience makes me excited for what more I can do in the future. I think biochemistry is a good middle ground, where I can pursue a number of careers after my bachelor’s degree.
Q: What does winning this scholarship mean to you, especially as the first Mount St. Mary’s sophomore?
A: Having the opportunity to apply for this scholarship was a highlight, but it is a great honor to be a recipient as the first sophomore at the Mount. This scholarship I believe is evident of my work in and outside of the classroom, but also a testament of the support and resources in education that I receive at the Mount and from my family. I am grateful for the Fellowships Office and all my mentors who have given me advice and support to be able to achieve this success. I am particularly thankful for my research advisor Dr. Lombardi, who is always willing to help and encourage his students to strive for the best. I know this award will open avenues for me in the in my coming years at the Mount and beyond.
Q: Tell us about one of your research projects.
A: In the Lombardi lab at the Mount, I investigate how DNA damage gets detected and repaired in cells. I do this with mutated proteins I create using hypotheses on localization of the repair complexes and binding sites. I express the mutant proteins in bacterial cells, extract and purify the proteins, which are tested at Professor Wolberger’s laboratory at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The binding model my lab mates and I have developed is being tested in the laboratory of one of our collaborators in Washington University, St. Louis. This research ultimately will be solving how DNA alkylation damage is detected and repaired. This is information that can be used to improve several treatments and diagnoses including cancer therapeutics. I am continuing to work on this research during the semester.
Q: What are your career or education goals after you graduate?
A: After graduation I plan to attend graduate school and attain a PhD in Biochemistry. I plan to use my degree to conduct Biomedical research as a lead scientist in my laboratory, while mentoring aspiring students like myself. I intend to use my discoveries to improve therapeutics for cancer.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of the lab?
A: I haven’t had much of it lately, but in my free time, I love to read books. My favorite genre is fiction: science fiction, dystopian fiction, and paranormal fiction with some romance. I also like to crochet in my leisure time.