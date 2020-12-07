Q&A: Professor on coordinating McDaniel College’s new national security program

The aim of the other program, the National Security Affiliates program, is to offer students who are interested in national security (but who do not want to take on the full new academic program of the fellowship) the opportunity to still obtain valuable exposure and experience in this field. Students will be able to sign onto this program by completing a short Expression of Interest online form at any point during their time at McDaniel, after which they will receive regular email updates with information about upcoming national security events, job and internship opportunities, and other related topics.