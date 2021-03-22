Q&A: McDaniel College names new graduate coordinator for deaf education

A: Actually, I never thought I would want to become a teacher until I got my first job as a teacher aide at Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, D.C., after graduating with an undergraduate degree from Gallaudet University. I worked with deaf high school students who experienced language deprivation or lack of full access to a natural language until later in age. I discovered my teaching passion, and I enjoyed exploring and creating different instructional strategies to support these students’ ASL and English literacy skills. Ever since, I have worked in the deaf education field as K-12 teacher and coordinator of instructional support. I have taught a variety of classes, including English Literature, Debate, K-12 ASL Digital Literature, and Theatre Arts. I have worked closely with high school English, Social Studies, and ASL teachers to develop bilingual instructional strategies, student-centered activities, project-based learning assignments and bilingual assessment rubrics for their classes.