Q&A: McDaniel College alumna Heidi Reigel on her new position, her time at the school, sports' role in her life

A: My last stint playing basketball in any organized league was in the Carroll County women’s league at East Middle with my wonderful teammates from college. We had so much fun and won the championship a few times — the funny thing is that I never had the chance to play in the championship games because they were always the same day our admissions team was hosting our Admitted Student event. Sports are a huge part of my life — my boys are fanatics and I can be roped in to playing soccer or slapping a hockey puck around. Most importantly, the takeaways from sports have served me throughout my life. My coaches were inspirational. They challenged me to be a leader and counted on me to choose to do the right things as I led high school, AAU, and college teams on and off the court. Preparing for a game is the same as prepping for a meeting, we have game plan meetings for our events, and you have to practice. That is what makes you successful. And most of all, I learned to seize every opportunity and play on the strengths of my teammates, building the fiercest team ever!