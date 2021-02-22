Q&A: Carroll Community College hires director for newly created diversity position

A: I hope that I can help the campus community, and even the broader Carroll County community, understand that diversity, equity, and inclusion is not just about race. It isn’t just about Black folks. It isn’t just about women or the disabled. Yes, all of these groups will benefit from the work and changes in education, policies and procedures based on our diversity work; but, what I want the community to learn is that the survival of all humanity depends on the work to dismantle systems of oppression and figure out ways to live more respectfully with each other, with all of our differences, and recognize that we also have so many similarities. I hope we continue to erase lies of the past, and erect structures that support all people. At this point, it is impossible to send all Black people back to Africa, all whites back to Europe. It’s impossible to take women out of the board rooms, out of pulpits, out of the Congress, Senate and even the White House. We are all in this thing together. We must think about “others” more and more if we are to survive in a healthy world.