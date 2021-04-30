With school-sponsored proms canceled, students and parents make alternative plans

Francis Scott Key High School students are hosting a prom at Bowling Brook Mansion in Keymar with the theme Under the Sea on Saturday. Students from Liberty High School are gathering at the Carroll County Agricultural Center and Shipley Arena on May 8. Parents of Winters Mill parents organized their prom night for May 15 at Union Mills Homestead. And South Carroll parents organized a junior and senior prom for May 8 at Martin’s West in Windsor Mill. The prom plans for Century High School students are unclear.