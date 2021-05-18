Small percentage of Carroll County students contribute to school discipline data, CCPS says; Black students disproportionately disciplined

Data from Maryland State Department of Education reports on its website that during the 2017-18 school year, that white students in Carroll County Public Schools were 79% of the 1,194 offenses that resulted in a suspension or expulsion. Black students, who are 4% of the student population, made up 9% of the offenses. And Hispanic and Latino students, the next highest racial demographic in this category who make up 7% of the student population, made up 6% of the offenses that year.