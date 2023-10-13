Westminster cancels Oyster Stroll due to anticipated poor weather Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There will be no oysters, vendors or live music on the streets of downtown Westminster this weekend, as the city has cancelled its annual Oyster Stroll due to rain and cool temperatures in the forecast, according to the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said that while it is good for the city to be getting some rain, she wishes it didn’t have to be at the Oyster Stroll’s expense.

Advertisement

“I’m really disappointed that we’ve had rain at two of our major fall events,” Becker said, “Fallfest (in September) and the Oyster Stroll.”

Holding the event in poor weather would be bad for the Stroll’s longevity as an event, Becker said, because vendors would take a loss from poor sales based on poor attendance.

Advertisement

Many restaurants will offer oyster specials this weekend, regardless, the mayor added. She said she plans to enjoy visiting shops and restaurants in downtown Westminster on Saturday, beginning with the farmer’s market at 27 Railroad Ave. The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until Nov. 18.

The Oyster Stroll, which began in 2015, is designed to raise awareness about the importance of oysters to the Chesapeake Bay, according to the city’s website, and directly supports the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland’s living reef action campaign.

Masonry students at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center build reef balls as a key component of the campaign, according to the association. The reef balls function like spheres of artificial aquatic habitat.

Farm-raised oysters are a sustainable product that brings jobs to rural portions of Maryland while helping clean the waters of the Bay, according to the city.

“I love oysters,” Becker said, “[the Oyster Stroll] is probably my favorite downtown event.”