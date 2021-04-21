Carroll County restarts in-person Outdoor School for some sixth graders

Sixth grade students at East and West middle schools get to attend in-person Outdoor School, which recently started accepting students at the Hashawha Environmental Center for the first time since the pandemic started.
The 45-year tradition of the overnight environmental school was paused last spring and transferred to a virtual setting this school year. After students were allowed to attend in-person classes for at least four days a week, the Outdoor School opened its doors for a day program and eliminated its overnight feature for this school year.
Outdoor School is a Carroll County Public Schools tradition where each sixth grader learns about the environment through outdoor hands-on learning at the Westminster facility for a week. The program was tweaked to conform to COVID times.
Typically, four outdoor teachers have 15 to 18 students each, however, this school year they were limited to only 21 students. Students and teachers are spaced out while eating in the cafeteria, and most of learning happens virtually. Each student gets one day to learn in person and Wednesdays are virtual for everyone.
“This entire school year, my teachers and I put together what I call an enhanced virtual curriculum,” Gina Felter, principal, teacher and now bus driver for Outdoor School, said.
Thomas Hill, director of middle schools, said the program has been happening all year and praised Felter for the work she’s done.
“She’s been the designer of all this,” he said. “She did an outstanding job working with a unique situation.”
The curriculum Felter and her team put together covered the Maryland environmental literacy standards. It included data collection, which required students to go outside even while learning from home.
The week of March 22 was the first time they could host students, but only for the day. A class would have a week of virtual learning and one day to be in-person where they spend most their time outside.
They started with West Middle School and Felter picked students up around 8:30 a.m. with a school bus. Virtual learners must have a parent drop them off. Students start their outdoor lessons by 9 a.m. and learn about stream ecology by doing physical and biological assessments of the stream.
The kitchen staff at Hashawha provides lunch, and after they eat, students learn about animal habitats by catching salamanders or trying to catch fish with their bare hands.
Felter said the West Middle School sixth graders are still attending the day programs. Each school usually gets one week, but with the school year close to an end, East Middle School, including those in special programs, is the only other school that will attend in person.
The head of Outdoor School said she was initially weary about participation this school year, yet 90 to 95% of eligible students from West Middle have participated in person so far, including students who elected to learn from home that school year.
Students are expected to return to Carroll County Public Schools five days a week next school year but Felter said she has not been given the word to restart a normal Outdoor School yet.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be back to full programming,” Felter said.