For McDaniel’s Alumnus of the Year, Alex Ober, college made ‘all the difference in his life’

Alex Ober said he felt a special connection when he arrived on the campus of what was then called Western Maryland College in 1959.
He was a senior at Wheaton High School when WMC football coach Bob Waldorf invited him via letter for a visit, Ober said. A college sports career bloomed, but Ober had other college plans in mind too. What he likely didn’t imagine was that he would become a staple on campus, and around Westminster, for the next 60 years.
So when it came time for McDaniel’s Alumnus of the Year for 2020, presented by the school’s Alumni Council awards committee, Ober’s resume served him well.
He went from Green Terror athlete to coach, and then an educator before retiring in 2008 (Ober stayed on to teach a course in the college’s graduate program for another six years).
Ober coached the men’s basketball team for 16 seasons, and his 184 wins are still the most in program history. He also coached football, lacrosse, and tennis during his tenure.
“What I didn’t know was that my real passion for sports went beyond just playing,” Ober said. “After playing sports I realized in time that, you know, I think I’d like to coach.”
Ober said he has only been away from campus for four years in the six-plus decades since he got there from Montgomery County.
“The rest of the time I’ve either been working here or doing stuff with the alumni, or going to the fitness center, going to games,” Ober said. “I hate this COVID, I’m really missing the college.”
Ober, 78, is a professor emeritus of exercise science and physical education (now kinesiology), and graduated from Western Maryland in 1963. He earned a master’s degree in education in 1969 before adding a doctorate in bio mechanics from University of Maryland.
Ober chaired the exercise science department and served as faculty committee chair, faculty ombudsman, and college marshal.
Ober was inducted into the college’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and received the alumni college service award in 2018.
“Somebody wrote me a note and said how nice it was for [him to get] this award,” said Jan Ober, Alex’s wife. “And I said, ‘I don’t know many people that have affection for Western Maryland-McDaniel as much as Alex does.’ And I’m very serious about that. He will tell you that it made all the difference in his life.”
Jan and Alex Ober also served as host parents when women’s basketball standout and foreign exchange student Liv Storer, an Australia native, came to the Hill four years ago.
The college’s annual alumni awards and related events take place during Homecoming week, which switched to a virtual setting this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ober said getting involved in a small-college environment helped him recognize the benefits.
“As a student you know your professors, people know you. You know each other,” he said. “You’re involved in the campus.”
Ober left his teaching post to become president of the McDaniel College Alumni Council, and he has also been a member of the McDaniel College Alumni Association on reunion committees and as part of the Alumni Association presidential task force.
He’s active with Torch International and has given a “Torch Talk” on World War II hero Col. Paul Levern Bates, a 1931 alumnus of the college, with several civic organizations in the Westminster area.
Ober was co-chair with 2001 alumna Jennifer McKenzie, associate professor of kinesiology, on a fundraising effort to name new spaces in the department after fellow college alums Sam Case and Dick Clower.
Ober said connecting with such stalwarts of the college community has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of his lifelong experience.
“It’s about the people who you meet ... exceptional people who come into your life because you’re involved with McDaniel college,” he said. “It doesn’t get better.”
And Green Terror faithful will see him again when it’s safe to make campus trips once more.
“I’m not leaving Westminster,” Ober said. “We’re not going to Florida, we’re not going to Arizona. We’re staying here.”