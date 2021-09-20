Students at Northwest Middle School in Taneytown will attend class virtually for two days due to COVID concerns

Students at Carroll County Public Schools’ Northwest Middle School in Taneytown will learn virtually for two days due to the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.
Northwest Middle School parents received a letter Monday afternoon saying the school will be closed for all in-person learning on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It is our plan for students who have not tested positive or have not been quarantined to return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 23,” the letter stated.
Brenda Bowers, spokesperson for the school system, said the school had 18 positive cases. She added they are not able to determine how many close contacts the middle school had.
The system reported Friday there were 803 close contacts in quarantine and there were 136 students and staff who tested positive for the virus as of last Wednesday. Carroll was the only district in the region to start school without masks until a General Assembly committee implemented a universal mask mandate for the public schools a week later.
“According to the Health Department, closing the school temporarily will ensure that we are doing all we can to reduce the spread in the school and the community,” the letter to parents stated.
It also stated the county’s health department will provide on-site mobile unit at the school on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to test students from the school as well as its feeder schools: Elmer Wolfe, Runnymede and Taneytown elementaries and Francis Scott Key High School.
Parents should call 410-876-4645 on Tuesday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment. The county currently has only one testing site, which is located at Westminster High School.
The county health department sent a news release also detailing the temporary closure.
“We believe this action will limit further transmission among students and staff and expedite returning the maximum number of students to in-person learning as quickly as possible,” Ed Singer, county health officer, said in the release. “We want to reduce the impact of this outbreak on the school system and the community.”
The release also states parents are asked to make sure their children are following all guidance at school including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Students at Northwest Middle will attend class virtually beginning with period 1 at 8:25 a.m. via Google Classroom. And the seventh and eighth grade Back to School Night scheduled for Wednesday will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.