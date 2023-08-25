Westminster welcomes McDaniel College’s newest cohort of students this week

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nearly 500 freshmen and transfer students arrived Thursday morning for move-in day and orientation at McDaniel College in Westminster, and the college is planning a number of traditional move-in activities such as the ringing of the Old Main bell and convocation on Friday and a Westminster Welcome Walk on Saturday.

Classes for all students start Monday.

The return of McDaniel students to Westminster this week signals an uptick in bustle for the city’s downtown.

“Since I’ve taken office we’ve been working really hard on finding ways to strengthen our city and McDaniel’s connection,” Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said. “We’ve been working really hard with McDaniel to strengthen that and to let the students know from the get-go that Westminster is a really welcoming place and we want to see them downtown. They’re gonna be here for four years, we want to see them involved in the community. We want them to play a role.”

The college, which has about 1,800 students total, expects nearly 500 new students to walk from the McDaniel campus to the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library at 50 E. Main St. Saturday morning.

The students will receive warm greetings from downtown businesses along the walk, and will be formally welcomed to the city by Becker and McDaniel President Julia Jasken.

Becker said the welcome walk is a great way to make sure Westminster’s newest residents feel comfortable shopping and hanging out in the downtown. The city will give each student who attends a $10 voucher to use at a participating downtown business.

Jasken said she appreciates Westminster’s efforts to partner with the college in welcoming students.

“This is a time of year that is really exciting for me because there’s lots of opportunities to meet parents and to welcome the students,” Jasken said. “We’ve got so many mentors and other upper-class students that connect with our first-year students to make sure that they are feeling welcomed and supported.”

Liberty High School graduate Isabella Mitchell, 18, is an incoming freshman at McDaniel, planning to study biomedical sciences. She said she appreciates that downtown Westminster is walkable from campus because she had to drive to go anywhere from her home in Eldersburg.

Biomedical Science major, Isabella Mitchell from Eldersburg, Md., makes her bed in her dorm room. Freshmen and transfer students arrive for move-in at McDaniel College, Thursday August 24, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“I’ve been up here a decent bit,” Mitchell said. “Now I can just go walk down Main Street, and there’s a lot of places.”

Her mother, Dora Mitchell, 50, of Eldersburg, said helping her daughter move in to her new home was bittersweet, but she is happy that Isabella chose somewhere close to home.

“I love this campus,” Dora Mitchell said, “it’s just the feel of it and how welcoming everyone is. I just love it and I’m really happy that [she] chose this campus.”

Freshman Hailey McIntosh, 18, of Emmitsburg, has already integrated into the bustle of Westminster — she has secured a job as a server at The Greene Turtle. McIntosh said McDaniel was her top choice, and she likes how busy the downtown feels compared to her home in Frederick County.

“It’s a really good school,” McIntosh said, “and they have a lot of good opportunities here.”

She said she was inspired by her high school teachers to minor in secondary education with her intended major in history. McIntosh plans to intern at a Carroll high school by the end of her time at McDaniel.

Jack Katunich, 20, will begin studies at McDaniel this year after transferring from Penn State. He said McDaniel’s film program enticed him to make the switch, and he is looking forward to taking cinema classes this semester.

“I’m a bit nervous, I gotta say,” Katunich said, “but excited.”

For Crofton native Lindsey Roberts, 18, McDaniel is the perfect distance from home. She said she is excited to meet new people, play collegiate lacrosse and study criminal justice. Roberts plans to work for the FBI someday.

“I like the homey feel,” Roberts said. “It’s not too far away from home, but it’s close, and I like the smaller amount of students here.”

Permanent Westminster residents say they are looking forward to having new students at McDaniel as well.

Cultivated Botique owner Tiombe Paige, of Westminster, 43, said she has made a tradition of decorating her store with balloons and streamers in McDaniel’s colors, yellow and green, during the welcome walk. Paige looks forward to standing outside her storefront and waiving at students.

“It’s great for our business,” Paige said. “It’s also great for the community, and the community supports my business. So even if I’m not directly getting my business from those students, my community sees that I’m willing to be a part of the community, and then the community supports my business.”

During last year’s welcome walk, Run Moore in Westminster gave out green-and-yellow sugar cookies made to resemble the number eight, to celebrate the running store’s eighth anniversary. Run Moore owner Steeve Moore, of Westminster, 43, said the city feels emptier without McDaniel students.

“I feel like it’s sort of our obligation to make sure that the kids want to come downtown and feel safe,” Moore said.

Westminster police will also be meeting students at Saturday’s event — Jasken said it is important that students feel safe in downtown Westminster, and that their first interaction with city police is a positive one.

“The interaction with the police department is so important,” Becker said.

In addition to figuring out the best shopping spots, a knowledge of downtown Westminster’s landscape can also help students select an internship. Paige said she often takes on interns from McDaniel’s business department.

Moore said he has a natural partnership with athletes on the track team, and even enjoys on-campus runs alongside students. Anyone is welcome to come into Run Moore and talk running, he added, regardless of whether they are prepared to spend money or not.

“The town seems to be trying to do a better job embracing McDaniel students and making it more of a college town,” Moore said, “and it’s definitely gotten better and better. My shop opened nine years ago, and it feels like each year there’s a little more being done to bridge that gap between the downtown and McDaniel College. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Of the nearly 500 new students at McDaniel this year, 78 are from Carroll County. The students represent 13 countries, 18 states and 200 high schools. Nearly half the cohort are first-generation college students and over a quarter are student athletes. The class also contains two sets of twins.