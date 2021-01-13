Racial slur said repeatedly during Carroll County Public Schools virtual orientation

Eighth-grade Sykesville Middle School students heard a racial slur repeated multiple times during a virtual orientation Wednesday.
Carey Gaddis, spokesperson for Carroll County Public Schools, confirmed the incident and said someone participating in the orientation “repeated the N-word several times. They did not offer any other words or comments.”
Gaddis said the school system is still investigating the incident that happened during an event hosted by Century High School.
“We have been able to determine thus far that it was not anyone affiliated with the school system — students or staff,” she said in an email.
Gaddis said later in an email the school system does not believe they were hacked, but instead think “it might have been a sound bite from a song that was played repeatedly.”
“That will not be tolerated in this system,” Superintendent Steve Lockard said. He said CCPS would follow disciplinary actions “to the fullest extent.”
He added CCPS works on building a community that celebrates cultural diversity and an orientation for middle school students is meant to be exciting.
Lockard said the incident is “disappointing for us.”
Students and parents were present during the virtual event where middle schoolers were learning what to expect when they attend high school.
Last school year, about 4% of CCPS’ student population was Black. Black students recently shared with the Times incidents of classmates asking to touch their hair, make racist jokes and casually use the N-word.