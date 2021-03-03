State approval not needed for Carroll County Public Schools to implement reopening plan

Elementary school students would be able to return four days per week on March 15, and middle and high school students on March 22. Students in special education programs have already phased into the classrooms and full virtual learning will remain an option. Students will have two asynchronous learning days before they return to give time for classrooms to be adjusted. Elementary school students, including Carroll Springs School, will have theirs March 11 and 12. Middle school and high school students will have theirs on March 18 and 19, not including Gateway and Crossroads students.