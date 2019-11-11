“We’ve had a mess kit that included food actually. Chocolate and various other, I guess durable food supplies. That was actually from from a World War II mess kit, which was kind of neat," Alexa Andersen-Proetorius, social studies department chair, said. "We’ve had Army and Navy nurse outfits that have been brought in through the years. ... We had a flag that flew at the Pentagon brought in here, which was really special. That was commemorating, actually, September 11.”