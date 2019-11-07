A Minority Families of Carroll County Public Schools Forum will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 from from 6-7:30 p.m. in the media center at Westminster High School, located at 1229 Washington Road in Westminster.
According to a news release from CCPS, the meeting will take a town hall style. Chief Academic, Equity and Accountability Officer Jason Anderson, and Equity and Inclusion Officer and Judith Jones will represent CCPS and answer questions.
Jean Lewis, president of the Carroll County Chapter of the NAACP, and Dr. Simeon Sanders, CEO of Tutor Doctor will join the forum as special guests, according to the release.