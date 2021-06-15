McDaniel College requiring undergrads to be vaccinated by September

McDaniel College undergraduate students must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine when they return for classes in the fall.
The college announced Tuesday the vaccine requirement applies to residential and commuter students “as well as those who have already had COVID-19.” However, it does not apply to graduate students. Vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization will be accepted and both doses of a two-dose vaccine must be received to meet the requirement.
The doses must be received by Sept. 1 but it’s “strongly encouraged” for students to complete the second dose at least two weeks before returning to campus, McDaniel stated. Vaccine documents must be emailed to the college’s Wellness Center at wellness@mcdaniel.edu. Those who participated in the campus clinic in the spring already have their vaccination on file.
Those who arrive to campus without a full vaccination will be required to complete it when they arrive. The Wellness Center will work with students to complete the regime off-campus. Until then students “may be subject to enhanced testing or other requirements or restrictions to support community health.”
The college also stated those who are not vaccinated and do not have an approved exemption by Sept. 1, may receive disciplinary action, registration holds, asked to leave campus or subject to other restrictions. More information about the vaccines is on the school’s website.