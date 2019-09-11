McDaniel College noted as top regional pick for value by US News & World Report

McDaniel College was named No. 1 in Best Value of Regional Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report, which released 2020 rankings Monday.
The Westminster college was also recognized as No. 1 for “Best Undergraduate Teaching” in Regional Universities North.
And McDaniel once again was named among “A+ Schools for B Students” for Regional Universities North. This ranking refers to highly ranked schools that accept significant numbers of good students "with less-than-stellar test scores or a so-so GPA,” according to U.S. News.
McDaniel also ranked among “Top Performers on Social Mobility,” a new category from the publication this year. The list highlights schools that are successful “graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants” from the federal government.
U.S. News considers ratio of quality to price, need-based aid and average discount when calculating the value of an institution. The quality is based on the college’s ranking by U.S. News. McDaniel ranked No. 22 in Regional Universities North.
Net cost of attendance is taken from the 2018-19 school year. According to the report, 79% of full-time undergraduates receive some kind of need-based financial aid, and the average need-based scholarship or grant award is $37,622.
“McDaniel is an institution that is committed to access and affordability with the college providing over $40 million annually in grants and scholarships to our students,” McDaniel President Roger N. Casey said in a news release from the college. “We are particularly proud to continue to be recognized nationally for our efforts to not only recruit and enroll, but also graduate low-income students, many of whom are among the first in their families to attend college.”