McDaniel student from Owings Mills dies on campus; Nov. 4 vigil planned

A vigil for a McDaniel College freshman who died on campus Sunday will be held Nov. 4.
College President Julia Jasken said in a message to the campus community on Monday about the death of Dillan Krebs of Owings Mills. He had just started attending the college in the fall studying in the accounting economics program.
“Details surrounding Dillian’s death are still being determined,” she said in the message.
Cheryl Knauer, spokesperson for McDaniel said the college’s Department of Campus Safety, Westminster Police Department and Westminster Fire Department responded to the incident.
Cpt. Scott Peter of Westminster Police Department said on Thursday the toxicologist report from the medical examiner is still pending, but noted the death is not being investigated as a criminal matter.
A GoFundMe page created for Krebs said he turned 18 in February, was a lovable happy person and cared a lot about others. It added that Krebs was an “amazing skater” with a bright life ahead of him.
“Dillan always said ‘you will always find a way even when the going get[s] tough,’” the page stated.
The site showed more than $10,000 was raised for funeral or memorial arrangements as of Friday morning.
“During this period of great loss, we are reminded of the importance of community,” Jasken said in her message. “Losing a student and member of our college can be very difficult and sudden loss impacts individuals differently.”
Jasken encouraged students who need support to contact the college’s Wellness Center and for employees to seek assistance from the Employee Assistance Program.
“This type of tragedy affects all of us,” she said in the email. “We will keep the campus informed as more information becomes available.”
The vigil will be held Thursday, Nov. 4 at McTeer-Zeep Plaza on McDaniel’s campus and will start at 7 p.m.