Q&A: STEM Center director at McDaniel highlights college’s newest academic resource

A: One of the goals in the creation of the STEM Center at McDaniel was making sure that the physical space is truly state of the art to ensure our community has access to the best possible resources. One of my favorite features of the STEM Center is our small group instruction space which enables our staff to work hybrid with students online and offline. Utilizing an ultrashort throw interactive projector casting onto a whiteboard screen, coupled with a high-resolution camera and closed audio system, STEM Center staff cannot only project the work being done in the physical studio, but students online can also interact with those in person from their computers or smart devices anywhere with an internet connection. This combination of low- and high-tech resources is just one example of how the STEM Center supports learning for all students on campus.