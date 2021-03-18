McDaniel College to have mostly in-person classes in fall

McDaniel College announced that almost all of its classes will be in-person this fall.
The college sent a news release on Monday to announce its return plan for the fall of 2021 and it shows the campus will run a “near-normal” operation, that includes 90% of in-person classes and 100% of labs, for undergraduates.
The college completed its fall 2020 semester with fewer than 30 positive COVID-19 cases and zero in-classroom transmissions. Students were frequently tested and mitigation strategies were implemented.
Most of the 10% of classes that are not fully in person will be hybrid as the fall semester begins Aug. 23. First-year students will continue to be offered McDaniel Local orientation in-person during June and July. And the college is looking into bringing back study abroad options including studying at McDaniel’s European campus in Budapest, Hungary.
Classes for graduate and Professional Studies students will remain the same since most of those courses are already in online format, according to the news release.
On-campus housing will continue being offered for undergraduates, but COVID-19 restrictions for residents is still being determined. Health and safety guidelines are still being finalized, and the continuation of mask wearing, testing protocols and the isolation and quarantine procedures are expected to be determined by the summer.
No decision has been made on whether students will be required to have the vaccine by this fall but all students are encouraged to get the seasonal flu vaccine once it’s available in September. The Wellness Center is planning to provide it.