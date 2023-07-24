McDaniel College to develop nursing program after receiving state approval; fall 2024 launch is expected

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission has approved McDaniel College’s plan to develop a four-year Bachelor of Science Nursing program. the college announced Thursday.

McDaniel students should be able to enroll in the new program beginning in fall 2024, with nursing and clinical training course offerings beginning in 2026, the school said. McDaniel provost Flavius Lilly said the program will be available to transfer, first-year and third-year McDaniel students.

“[We] believe that our nursing major will be instrumental in expanding the nursing workforce in the region,” McDaniel College President Julia Jasken said. “We are fortunate to have close partnerships with Carroll Community College and Carroll Hospital Center and look forward to working with them to develop cooperative strategies.”

Carroll Community College offers an associate degree in nursing, but not a bachelor’s.

McDaniel received approval from the higher education commission to develop the nursing program in April, following a comment period that began in February. The program will require final approval from the Maryland Board of Nursing. Lilly said the college will submit a proposal to the nursing board in mid-August, following the hiring of a dedicated director for the program.

The nursing program’s director will be responsible for curriculum, coordinating clinical training sites and serving as the face of the program, Lilly said. A national search is being conducted and several candidates have been identified.

“It’s a big job,” Lilly said, “so we’re out searching for it now.”

Carroll Hospital has supported the effort, Lilly said, as adding an opportunity for students to pursue a career in nursing should ease the nursing shortage in Carroll County and around the region.

“Hospitals are struggling to fill all of the open nursing positions they have,” Lilly said, “so the Carroll Hospital has been very supportive of having a local BSN program that can help them reduce workforce shortages in nursing. They’ve been an excellent partner and supporter of the project and have even been advocates and our proposal submissions to MHEC and to the to the Board of Nursing, so that’s been great.”

Garrett Hoover, president of Carroll Hospital Center, wrote a letter supporting McDaniel’s plan to the state commission. “It is incumbent upon us as health care professionals to do whatever we can to support and grow the supply of nursing students.,” he wrote. “Hospitals and academia alike are being called upon to work cooperatively to develop long-term strategies to solve the nursing shortage and Carroll Hospital, as well as our system [LifeBridge Health] is willing and eager to partner in this effort.”

The program’s curriculum will include opportunities to use the hospital’s Kahlert Foundation Simulation Center, a $2 million facility opened June 22 to provide realistic medical situations for health professionals as part of their education, as well as training on-campus at McDaniel. It is not yet clear what that partnership will look like, Lilly said.

The idea to add a nursing program was sparked by the success of a health sciences major introduced in 2020, which includes a nursing specialization, Lilly said.

“It was really an outgrowth of strategic planning that already started,” Lilly said.

Fifty-two students are currently majoring in health sciences with 21 specializing in nursing, according to Cheryl Knauer, McDaniel’s director of public relations.

The two degree programs will feature some of the same curriculum, although the nursing specialization in the health sciences major is geared toward students interested in continuing their medical education while the bachelor’s in nursing program will be designed so that students can work as nurses after graduating. Lilly said

Health sciences is among 11 majors McDaniel debuted in 2020, including actuarial science, American Sign Language, applied mathematics, biochemistry, biomedical science, criminal justice, food studies, international business, marketing and writing/publishing.