In a news release about the new offerings, Julia Jasken, the college’s provost and executive vice president, is quoted saying, “These new majors reflect innovative curricular changes that will further enhance the quality of our academic program. All eight of these new undergraduate degree programs are a direct result of the work done by our faculty to strengthen our academic program by aligning our academic offerings with the interests of current and prospective students. We believe that these new degrees will prepare our students for careers in growing fields.”